Georgia athletic club treasurer accused of embezzling $128K

OGLETHORPE, Ga. (AP) — The treasurer of a Georgia nonprofit meant to benefit middle and high school athletes is accused of embezzling nearly $128,000.

News outlets report Tiffany Gomes was charged with theft by taking and surrendered to authorities Monday. She has since posted bail and been released.

An Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office statement says a bank that keeps the club’s accounts contacted the club president about a loan last month. It says the president knew nothing about the loan and learned the club account that should’ve held more than $50,000 instead had only $71.

It says the club reviewed financial records and found hundreds of unauthorized payments by Gomes. It says Gomes later met with state authorities about the allegations and “to her credit she owned up to all of it.”