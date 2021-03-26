Georgia Attorney General indicts former UGA professor on Racketeering, Theft by Taking charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former University of Georgia professor is facing charges after state officials say he profited from the sale of property that belonged to UGA.

On Tuesday, the Office of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr indicted Douglas Peterson on charges of Racketeering and Theft by Taking. The charges against Peterson come after an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into an environmentally sustainable sturgeon farming program pioneered by Peterson at UGA. Officials say Peterson stole proceeds from the program intended to go to UGA.

Peterson worked for UGA as a professor at the university’s Warnell School of Forestry.

According to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, while working at the university, Peterson headed a program that pioneered environmentally sustainable sturgeon farming at UGA’s Cohutta Fisheries Center. UGA employees harvested caviar from the sturgeon and then packaged and shipped the products to be sold.

Proceeds from the caviar sales were intended to UGA. However, according to the Attorney General’s Office, instead of directing all proceeds into UGA, Peterson arranged to personally received roughly half of the proceeds.

“After it was communicated to him that the proceeds of the school’s program should go towards conservation and aquaculture research efforts, the defendant instead devised a scheme and diverted roughly half of the funds from the school’s program to his own personal accounts. We intend to hold him accountable for these alleged criminal acts,” said Carr.

According to GBI officials, Peterson received 77 payments for alleged “Consultation Services” in connection with the sale of UGA caviar, totaling $208,229.

“Diverting proceeds meant to fund valuable research at UGA being used for personal gain is unacceptable,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds. “The GBI is committed to investigating fraud and theft cases to bring them to a successful prosecution.”

If convicted, Peterson faces 5-20 years in prison with a fine up to three times the amount of any pecuniary value gained from the caviar sales, and 1-5 years in prison with a fine up to $100,000 for Theft by Taking.