 

Georgia babysitter charged with abusing and killing 2-year-old girl

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — The babysitter of a 2-year-old Georgia girl was charged with murder after police determined the girl was beaten to death and was not hurt in an accidental fall like her caretaker claimed, police said.

Kirstie Flood, 29, was arrested after an autopsy revealed the abuse, Sandy Springs Police said in a statement.

The girl died at the hospital after being found unconscious in her apartment Dec. 9. Flood was taking care of the toddler, police said.

Flood did internet searches for “what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children” and “what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that’s not yours,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by WSB-TV.

Flood told investigators the girl hit her head on a slide at a park and didn’t wake up, according to the warrant.

Flood also faces aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children charges. It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

47° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 47° 44°

Wednesday

52° / 35°
Rain
Rain 86% 52° 35°

Thursday

52° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 52° 30°

Friday

56° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 30°

Saturday

59° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 59° 42°

Sunday

59° / 41°
Showers
Showers 44% 59° 41°

Monday

62° / 39°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 62° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

9 PM
Cloudy
8%
47°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
12%
46°

46°

11 PM
Cloudy
14%
46°

46°

12 AM
Cloudy
22%
46°

46°

1 AM
Few Showers
36%
46°

46°

2 AM
Showers
56%
46°

46°

3 AM
Few Showers
31%
46°

46°

4 AM
Showers
36%
46°

46°

5 AM
Showers
47%
46°

46°

6 AM
Showers
55%
46°

45°

7 AM
Rain
78%
45°

45°

8 AM
Rain
86%
45°

45°

9 AM
Rain
85%
45°

45°

10 AM
Showers
59%
45°

47°

11 AM
Showers
58%
47°

49°

12 PM
Rain
69%
49°

50°

1 PM
Rain
71%
50°

50°

2 PM
Showers
53%
50°

51°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
51°

52°

4 PM
Cloudy
11%
52°

51°

5 PM
Cloudy
11%
51°

50°

6 PM
Cloudy
11%
50°

50°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
50°

49°

8 PM
Cloudy
7%
49°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories