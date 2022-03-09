GEORGIA (WRBL) — A Georgia man who owned multiple bars pleaded guilty to evading taxes on Mar. 8, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Georgia.

James Stafford, 44, is scheduled for sentencing, and faces the maximum penalty of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine his sentencing after considering the U.S. guidelines, along with other statuary factors.

Stafford was nominally considered the “sole owner” of Chrysha Inc., which operated out of Statesboro with a bar, and BGRG Inc., which operated out of Milledgeville with a bar and restaurant. Although he was considered the owner of these corporations, both of the companies had multiple partners with varying levels of ownership.

In 2014, Stafford gave false information to the accountant preparing his company’s tax returns by omitting cash distributions, along with underreporting receipts. This resulted in false corporate tax returns to be filed with the IRS, and by proxy enabled individual income tax liabilities to be evaded by the “true owners” of these corporations.

Additionally, Stafford underreported his personal income for his 2014 individual tax return. After his sentence, he will face the possibility of supervised release, along with restitution and monetary penalties.

This case is being investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation and the FBI.