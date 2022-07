GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a stolen ambulance. According to officials with the sheriff’s office, the ambulance was recently stolen in Macon from Piedmont Hospital.

Officials said deputies caught up with the runaway ambulance driver on Interstate 16 westbound. They were able to box-in and bring the emergency vehicle to a stop on the shoulder of the roadway.

The female driver was taken into custody without incident and charged with Felony Theft by Taking.