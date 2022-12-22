UPDATE 12/22/2022 5:05 p.m.: Two arrests have been made following a fatal Americus shooting.

According to the GBI, Thomas Warren Capps, 40, of Americus, was arrested. Capps faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The GBI says Nickalus Lee Cochran, 25, of Americus, was also arrested. Cochran was charged with tampering with evidence.

There is no further information available at this time.

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A death investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Sumter County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Christopher York of Americus was shot on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Dogwood Drive.

The GBI says York was taken to Phoebe Sumter Hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI’s Americus office at (229) 931-2439 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094.