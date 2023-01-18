BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m. GBI agents served an arrest warrant on Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina.
The 66-year-old woman was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on 1 count of Involuntary Manslaughter a misdemeanor.
The charges stem from the death of 4-year-old Israel Scott in June of 2022.
Tenhuisen was released after posting a $10,000 preset Magistrate Court bond.
