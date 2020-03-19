Georgia caregiver gets 5 years; stole from woman who suffered stroke

MARRIETA, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia caregiver who stole nearly $20,000 from a client who suffered a stroke has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Fifty-year-old Julia Maria Bell worked as a live-in caregiver for a Kennesaw woman in 2016 and 2017. Authorities say Bell gained access to her client’s finances and used different credit cards belonging to the client for her own use.

Prosecutors say the client’s relatives discovered unusual charges and checks in the woman’s account. Bell was convicted earlier this month on four counts of elder abuse.

She was sentenced Tuesday and also ordered to pay more than $19,000 in restitution.