Georgia city created in 2017 starts renaming process again

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia city is beginning the process of changing its name for the second time since its creation in 2017.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the first elected leaders of South Fulton decided this month to form a committee to come up with name options that could end up on a November 2020 ballot.

South Fulton is 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta and incorporated in 2017 amid concerns that Atlanta would annex industrial parts of southern Fulton County. The city began its first name change process shortly afterward to avoid being confused with the part of the county that many area residents also refer to as “South Fulton.”

City of South Fulton proposed seal

The City Council tried to adopt the name “Renaissance,” but Mayor Bill Edwards vetoed it in 2017, citing resident opposition.

