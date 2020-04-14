Georgia colleges hold line on tuition, cut some summer fees

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s public universities and colleges will give those 330,000 students a break on costs for online summer classes and mostly hold the line on costs next year.

The move came Tuesday even though Chancellor Steve Wrigley told regents the 26-college system has lost about $200 million so far from student refunds and foregone revenue because of the coronavirus.

Regents are also cutting online tuition to the same level as face-to-face tuition for Georgia residents beginning with the summer semester.

They’re banning most types of mandatory fees for summer classes, a move that could save students hundreds of dollars this summer.