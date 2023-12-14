(WRBL) — A Georgia congressman representing a portion of the WRBL News 3 viewing area will not be seeking re-election next year.

U.S. Representative for Georgia’s Third District, Drew Ferguson, announced on Thursday morning he will be retiring from the House of Representatives once the 118th Congress concludes.

You can read a statement provided by Ferguson’s office below:

“Serving the wonderful constituents of Georgia’s Third District has been the honor of a lifetime. I have been blessed to have worked with such a talented and dedicated staff in my District and D.C. offices.

Serving on the Ways and Means Committee has allowed me to focus on tax, trade, and healthcare – issues important to American competitiveness on the global stage. I’ve also been proud to advance policies addressing antimicrobial resistance and the battle we are facing with a mental health crisis. I was also honored to serve in House leadership as the Chief Deputy Whip.

Georgia is truly a special place, and it’s calling us home. Julie and I look forward to spending more time with our children and grandchildren while continuing to work to keep Georgia the best state in America to live and do business.”

– The Office of Drew Ferguson

Ferguson was born in Chambers County — about an hour from Columbus, Georgia. He’s represented Georgia’s third district since 2017.