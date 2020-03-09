Georgia congressman Graves’ son injured during cycling race

ATLANTA (AP) – U.S. Rep. Tom Graves’ son has been critically injured while competing in a race with Georgia Tech’s cycling team.

The Republican congressman said on Twitter that his son John was injured during an event in Calhoun, Georgia on Sunday and airlifted to a trauma center.

Graves said his son remains in intensive care and “is showing signs of responsiveness.”

The six-term Graves, who represents Georgia’s conservative northwest corner, announced in December that he’s not seeking reelection this year.

Graves is a senior member of the powerful Appropriations Committee.

