ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia lawmakers are considering limits on how much the state will pay for high school students to take college courses.

Gov. Brian Kemp and a number of legislators have been raising concerns about the growing cost of Georgia’s dual enrollment program.

On Wednesday, state Rep. Bert Reeves unveiled a Kemp-backed bill that would limit most students to 30 hours of dual enrollment credit.

House Bill 444 would also ban freshmen from dual enrollment courses.