Georgia county’s first Black elections chief resigns

MACON, Ga. (AP)- A central Georgia county is scrambling to find a new elections supervisor with just months to go before voting begins again.

Macon-Bibb supervisor Jeanetta Watson has resigned effective Jan. 21 after a decade on the job, citing the stress of the position.

Board of Elections Chairman Darius Maynard blames the political climate after navigating the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of last presidential election.

Board member Mike Kaplan says county election workers were followed home every night amid unfounded allegations of improper vote counting.

Republican board member Herb Spangler says she was always professional and it will be very hard to replace her.

