ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s Supreme Court says a state pledge to not execute some inmates until certain conditions are met following the COVID-19 pandemic met is a binding contract that the state can’t ignore.

Tuesday’s 6-0 ruling is likely to further delay efforts to put to death the inmates who were covered by the deal. Other inmates may not be protected.

The case must go back to the trial court for a final ruling.

At issue was a 2021 email in which a state lawyer pledged Georgia wouldn’t seek execution warrants until six months after certain conditions were met.

The last person Georgia executed was Donnie Lance in January 2020.