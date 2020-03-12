Georgia COVID-19 Cases: 12 Confirmed, 19 Presumed Positive

(WRBL) – As of Wednesday evening, there are now thirty-one confirmed and presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in twelve counties around Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is awaiting confirmatory testing from the CDC on three new presumed positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the presumed positive cases, officials say two individuals are residents of DeKalb County. The individuals are both are hospitalized and the sources of their infections are unknown. Officials also say there is no connection between the two cases.

The third presumed posistive individual is a resident of Lowndes County. The individual is hospitalized. The source of that infection is also unknown.

There are also six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.

Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19, one individual is a resident of Lee County and is hospitalized. The source of the infection is unknown.

One individual is a resident of Cobb County and is hospitalized. That individual has a history of travel outside the U.S.

One individual is from Floyd County and is hospitalized. The source of the infection is unknown.

Three of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 are residents of Bartow County.

Two individuals from Bartow County are hospitalized and the sources of the infections are unknown at this time.

The third individual from Bartow County is not hospitalized, and while the source of the infection is unknown, this individual does share a connection with the individual from Floyd County mentioned above.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases (Total: 12)

Fulton County: 3

Floyd County: 2

Polk County: 1

Cobb County: 2

Bartow County: 3

Lee County: 1

Presumed Positive COVID-19 Cases (Total: 19)

Fulton County: 3

Cobb County: 6

Fayette County: 1

DeKalb County: 4

Gwinnett County: 2

Cherokee County: 1

Charlton County: 1

Lowndes County: 1