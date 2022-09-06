GEORGIA (WRBL) — 33 years later, an $8,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the unsolved homicide case of 59-year-old Evelyn Springer of Warner Robins, Georgia.

Officials with the Warner Robins Police Department responded to a person down on March 3, 1987, at 7:04 p.m.

Officers found Springer unconscious, suffering from a head injury.

Springer remained comatose and later succumbed to her injuries in September of 1987.

Police say that the motive has not been established.

An $8,000 reward from Macon Regional Crimestoppers is being offered to those who help bring clarity to Springer’s unsolved case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warner Robins Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.