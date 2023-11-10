ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said an Albany resident with an extensive criminal history was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for having a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, 42-year-old Tomario Ricardo Hicks was sentenced to 180 months in prison along with five years of supervised release on Thursday.

Based on court records, Hicks was pulled over for speeding in Albany on Jan. 28, 2022. During the traffic stop, Hicks threw methamphetamine out of his vehicle and confessed to having a firearm.

Authorities found a .380 caliber pistol on the driver side floorboard, a digital scale in the center console and a box of baggies in the backseat.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Hicks has a extensive criminal history, including multiple prior felonies for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in Dougherty County, Georgia Superior Court.