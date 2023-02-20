UPDATE: The boy was located safe, and the 13-year-old girl accused of taking him has been arrested.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A 3-month-old boy subject of a statewide Amber Alert on Monday afternoon has been located safe, and the 13-year-old girl accused of kidnapping him has been arrested.

According to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 3-month-old Malachi Walker and his alleged abductor 13-year-old Eternity Beamon-Allen were located along with a stolen silver 2017 Honda Accord at a Days Inn.

Both the infant and the teen were located unharmed. Walker was released to his parents and the car was returned to Walker’s father, the owner.

Beamon-Allen was taken into custody and is facing charges of theft and kidnapping.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators are searching for a 3-month-old boy that was reportedly taken in a silver Honda Accord that may be driven by a teenage girl.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was reported stolen, and the baby, Malachi Walker, was kidnapped from a Publix shopping center in the Macon area before noon Monday.

It was reported by 26-year-old Kevin Walker that his silver four door 2017 Honda Accord, Ga. Tag CSW5695, was stolen from the parking lot. Inside the vehicle was his 3-month-old son Malachi, and a 13-year-old juvenile who was a friend, Eternity Beamon-Allen.

Walker reported before the incident, he was at a nearby Kroger when he saw Beamon-Allen with her mother, both friends. Beamon-Allen asked to go with Walker while he was doing Instacart, and her mother agreed. Beamon-Allen then got into the car with Walker and his two sons and left the Kroger parking lot.

Walker said he completed two Instacart orders while Beamon-Allen and Malachi were inside the car. While waiting for another order to come in, he took his 4-year-old son back into Publix to clean stains from candy off his clothes. When they returned to the car two minutes later, his car, Malachi, and Beamon-Allen were gone.

Store surveillance shows Walker exiting his 2017 Honda Accord at 11:27 a.m., his 4-year-old is seen following him as they walk back into Publix. Beamon-Allen was observed getting into the driver’s seat of the Honda Accord. She reversed and then pulled away, leaving the area.

Investigators say Malachi Walker is a Black male with tan skin and a birth mark on his right cheek. He was wearing a white beanie hat, a black jacket, black and navy pants, and white socks. He was riding in a black and blue car seat with blue shading.

Eternity Beamon-Allen is described as a 13-year-old Black female, tan skin with light freckles, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall with a slender build and possibly 105 pounds. She was wearing a pink bonnet, a black hoodie, white pants or jeans, and black sneakers.

The vehicle is a silver 2017 Honda Accord with tinted windows and a malfunction in the front driver’s side headlight.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone sees Malachi Walker, Eternity Beamon-Allen, or vehicle to please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (877) 68-CRIME.