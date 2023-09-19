COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus men are awaiting sentencing after being convicted of multiple charges relating to shooting at an FBI agent, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown aka “Black”, 25, was found guilty and Jarvis Smith, 28, pled guilty on Monday. Brown and Smith were charged with the following:

Brown

– forcible assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon

– brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

– conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

– distribution of methamphetamine

– possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

– three counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances

– possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime



Smith

– forcible assault on a federal law enforcement officer

– possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

– possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Brown and Smith face a maximum of life in prison.

The charges come after agents were surveilling Brown and Smith in July of 2022 as part of an armed drug trafficking investigation.

Agents saw drug transactions involving Smith and Brown happen around Winston Road on July 28. At 4:35 p.m., Smith left the scene with Brown in his car.

The FBI continued surveilling Smith as he drove down Wade Street and turned south onto Sheridan Ave.

Smith stopped his car in the middle of the road before getting out with Brown. Weapons were pointed at the agents and multiple rounds were fired at the car.

The passenger door, roof and rear bumper of the FBI car were all struck. The FBI agent was not injured.

One round went through the agent’s passenger seat and hit a small bag in the front. A separate round went through a living room window of a nearby home.

A lengthy pursuit by car and by foot ensued. Smith was eventually taken into custody that day.

Brown turned himself in on Aug. 10 after several days of a manhunt.

FBI agents recovered the following items during the pursuit:

Bag holding a fully loaded Glock 19X handgun with extended magazine (bullets found in the agent’s vehicle matched this Glock)

A camo backpack dropped by Smith holding a fully loaded Glock with an extended magazine and a fully loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol with ammunition

Drugs including meth, pills, others

Both Glocks were modified to work as machine guns.

According to the Attorney’s Office, Brown is a member of US World — a hybrid street gang based out of Columbus which affiliates with other national criminal gangs.

The Attorney’s Office also says Smith is a confirmed member of the Bloods criminal street gang with prior convictions of aggravated assault, burglary and robbery in Muscogee County.

We’ll keep you updated on Brown and Smith’s sentencing.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the DEA, the Columbus Police Department, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Phenix City Police Department and the Russell County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office.