ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Cordele, Georgia, man pled guilty to robbing a local bank with a threatening note reading “Do you want to make it home today?”, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia.

Donald Wellons Jr., 26, pled guilty to one count of robbery.

Court documents show on Sept. 28, 2021, Wellons went into the Planters First Bank in Cordele.

Officials say Wellons then handed the bank teller a threatening note reading “Do you want to make it home today?”

The teller was “slow to respond” and Wellons reached towards his waistband, implying he had a weapon thought to be a firearm, but determined to be a knife.

After reaching towards his waistband, Wellons demanded money from the teller’s drawer.

The teller emptied the drawer’s cash into Wellons’ bag, who proceeded to ask for more money.

Wellons left the bank only when he saw the drawer was empty.

Wellons was located at his residence by officers who recognized him from crime scene photos.

Once in Wellons’ bedroom, officers found stolen cash, the bag, a knife and the note originally passed to the bank teller.

According to officials, Wellons has a criminal history involving identity theft fraud, unauthorized discharge of firearms and possession of a firearm by a felony first offender.

“Bank robbery is a crime of violence and intimidation, affecting the victims and the larger community.” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary

Wellons’ sentencing date has yet to be scheduled. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison along with three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by Cordele Police and FBI.