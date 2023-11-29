The Office of Public Affairs said a Texas man received a two-year prison sentence for posting a threatening message toward multiple Georgia public officials online after the 2020 election.

Based on court records, around Jan. 5, 2020, 55-year-old Chad Christopher Stark posted a message to Craiglist titled ‘Georgia Patriots it’s time to kill (Official A) the Chinese agent – $10,000.’

The message on Craig list stated the following:

“Georgia Patriots it’s time for us to take back our state from these Lawless treasonous traitors. It’s time to invoke our Second Amendment right it’s time to put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese [Official A]. Then we work our way down to [Official B] the local and federal corrupt judges. It’s our duty as American Patriots to put an end to the lives of these traitors and take back our country by force we can no longer wait on the corrupt law enforcement in the corrupt courts. If we want our country back we have to exterminate these people. One good loyal Patriot deer hunter in camo and a rifle can send a very clear message to these corrupt governors.. milita up Georgia it’s time to spill blood…. we need to pay a visit to [Official C] and her family as well and put a bullet her behind the ears. Let’s be very clear to our local law enforcement who have stood down and watch BLM antifa destroy our country and kill our citizens yet you’ll step up to stop Patriot supporters you’ll enforce face mask and you’ll close American businesses??? Remember one thing local law enforcement the key word being local….. we will find you oathbreakers and we’re going to pay your family to visit your mom your dad your brothers and sisters your children your wife… we’re going to make examples of traitors to our country… death to you and all you communist friends.”

The FBI Atlanta Field investigated the case and the Election Community Liaison Aaron Jennen, former Election Crimes Branch Director of Enforcement and Litigation Sean F. Mulryne with the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section and Senior Litigation Counsel Brent A. Gray with the Northern District of Georgia prosecuted the case.