JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Richard Bruce Salyer, Jr., the escaped inmate from the Jefferson County Correctional Institute work detail was arrested Friday in Pooler, Georgia.

The multi-ton motor grader Salyer is believed to have used to escape while on a work crew near the city of Bartow was found days later behind the LifeSpring Worship Center at 1105 E Hwy 80, in Bloomingdale. That’s more than 100 miles away from the initial work site Salyer was assigned to.