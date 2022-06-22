VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — A former Valdosta State Prison (VSP) supervisory correctional officer pled guilty to attempting to conceal an assault on an inmate, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia.

Geary Staten, 31, faces a maximum of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Staten’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

According to court documents and statements made by Staten in his guilty plea, several VSP correctional officers used unlawful force on an inmate while Staten was on duty.

Staten was aware of this incident, and did not report the felony violation. Staten also directed the involved officers (Officer Brian Ford, Officer Jamal Scott, and Sergeant Patrick Sharpe — all whom have pled guilty) not to write a report.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary says his office will continue to work to uphold the civil rights of those in prison.

“Many corrections officers do honorable work, but officers and their supervisors who turn a blind eye or even cover-up crimes against the people under their watch are committing a serious offense that our office will simply not ignore,” said Leary. “Prisoners should serve their sentences without being assaulted or extorted; our office will work to uphold the civil rights of all people, including the incarcerated.”

This case was investigated by FBI.