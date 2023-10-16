GEORGIA (WRBL) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding multiple inmates who escaped from a Georgia jail.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, four inmates escaped from the detention center at 3 a.m. on Monday morning.
The office says they fled through a damaged day room window and a cut fence after a blue dodge challenger pulled up to aid the escape.
Authorities identified the inmates as follows:
“Joey Fournier
- 52-years-old
- White male
- Gray hair
- Blue eyes
- 5’9″
- 140lbs
- Held at the detention center for murder
Marc Kerry Anderson
- 24-years-old
- Black male
- Dreads
- 5’9″
- 165lbs
- Held at detention center for aggravated assault
Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
- 37-years-old
- Black male
- Braids
- 5’9″
- 190lbs
Chavis Demaryo Stokes
- 29-years-old
- Black male
- Black hair
- 5’7″
- 160lbs
- Detained for possession of a firearm, drug trafficking”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.