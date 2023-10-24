BYRON, Ga. (WRBL) – The GBI said it’s investigating an officer-involved shooting in Peach County after a man driving a stolen vehicle attempted to flee Byron Police officers.

According to the GBI, the Byron Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an investigation on Monday regarding a man being shot and injured. No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI says based on preliminary information, officers received information from the 911 center about a stolen car from Atlanta possibly being in Byron.

Officers began searching the area to find the Silver 2018 Volkswagen Atlas that was reported stolen. Officers eventually located the vehicle at a McDonalds in Byron near Highway 49.

When officers arrived, the vehicle was unoccupied and a Byron Police officer attempted to locate the driver. At the time, the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Kory Matyas Karpich, from Gainesville, Georgia, left the restaurant and got into the stolen vehicle.

An officer instructed Karpich to get out of the vehicle, but instead, he refused. The officer broke a window to enter the vehicle and Karpich continued to ignore the officer. The officer responded by using his taser which proved ineffective.

After being tased, Kaprich attempted to drive the car but ended up hitting the McDonald’s building along with a patrol car. An officer shot multiple times into the stolen vehicle; hitting Kaprich.

Kaprich was able to drive away from the scene and a chase ensued between him and Byron Police. Eventually, Kaprich wrecked the stolen vehicle in Bibb County and was taken into custody.

The GBI also obtained the following arrest warrants for Karpich: