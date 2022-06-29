ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Valdosta, Georgia, couple were given the maximum prison sentence for their child pornography charges, according to United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia.

Jayson E. Wright, 36, and Kara Wright, 33, both pled guilty to their charges on Oct. 28, 2021. Jayson Wright was sentenced on two counts of production of child pornography and Kara Wright was sentenced on one count of production of child pornography.

Both Wrights will be required to pay $625,000 dollars in restitution to their four victims, as well as registering as sex offenders for life.

Special Agent in Charge Katrina Berger with the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama says that the long sentence will help ensure that the Wrights cannot cause more harm.

“The defendants’ heinous predatory behavior is deserving of a lengthy prison sentence to ensure

they cannot inflict further harm on other victims,” said Special Agent Berger. “We are very appreciative of the invaluable assistance and teamwork we receive from our law enforcement partners on cases like this.”

The Wrights’ sentences will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Lowndes County

Sheriff’s Office.