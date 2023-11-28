MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said a recently convicted felon allegedly involved in a Bibb County Jail on Oct. 16 had his initial court appearance on Tuesday in Macon.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwel aka “Whoop” aka”Malixe” from Macon, was ordered to continue to be held in federal custody without bond. The U.S. Attorney’s Office expects for Barnwell’s arraignment to happen later this week.

Barnwell’s indictment charges him with one count of escape from custody. Co-defendant Janecia Green, 30, also from Macon, is charged with one count of aiding and abetting Barnwell’s escape and one count of assisting escape of a person committed to custody. Each charge listed above carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Based on the indictment, Barnwell was being housed at the Bibb County Jail for the U.S. Marshals Service after being convicted by a federal jury on Oct. 2 for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base. Barnwell is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison along with a $10 million fine for those charges.

The indictment alleges that Barnwell escaped the custody of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office with help from Green.

Green has already had her initial court appearance in Macon on Nov. 15 and on Nov. 21, she had a detention hearing were she was ordered to remain in federal custody until her next court appearance.

