MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – An Atlanta resident, who supplied large quantities of controlled substances including fentanyl, to distributors in Milledgeville, Georgia, pled guilty in federal court this week.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, 40-year-old Lagary Williams aka “Frog” from Atlanta pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 30.

As of now, Williams faces 10 years up to lie in prison followed by at least five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine. Williams’ sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2024.

Based on court records, DEA Macon Resident Office, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, and GBI agents received information from multiple confidential sources concerning illegal drug activities happening in the Milledgeville area in July 2020.

Authorities eventually identified Hayes as a multi-kilogram distributor of methamphetamine, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine with Williams being his supply source. Through surveillance, agents saw Hayes obtain bulks of narcotics from Williams’ luxury high-rise apartment in downtown Atlanta.

On Sept. 10, 2021, after intercepts on a wiretap indicated that Hayes was traveling to Atlanta to meet with Williams again for a drug resupply, a federal search warrant was issued and executed at Williams’ apartment.

During the search agents met with Williams and another individual, who both jumped off the apartment’s balcony in an attempt to evade capture. Agents were able to successfully apprehend both Williams and the other person.

Agents also recovered 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of methamphetamine, two kilograms of cocaine, and nearly 50 grams of cocaine base, seven pounds of marijuana, a Glock19 9mm pistol and a Ruger model 57 handgun inside the apartment.