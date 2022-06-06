ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Southwest Georgia man and Crips gang member was found guilty on three different charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Quinton Jarod Simmons, 30, was sentenced to 200 months for possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was initially convicted of these counts on Feb. 10 after a four-day trial in Valdosta, Georgia.

According to evidence presented at the trial, officers with the Remerton Police Department attempted to pull Simmons over for traffic violations. Simmons ran a red light, and crashed his vehicle into a tree on Georgia Avenue in Valdosta.

Simmons then tried to escape his car, and officers proceeded to arrest him. Police found Simmons to be in possession of a Glock 22 firearm that had been reported stolen by an Adel resident in April of 2018, along with two clear bags of pink and blue pills that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Simmons’ criminal history includes 12 prior convictions, consisting of burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing a police officer and theft by taking. Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley says that the FBI is proud to help convict repeat offenders.

“With twelve prior convictions, Simmons was a continuous threat to the safety of the citizens in our community,” said Farley. “The FBI is proud to work with our partners in the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program to help convict repeat offenders at the federal level, where they face steeper penalties and no opportunity for parole.”

This case was investigated by FBI, GBI, Remerton Police Department, Valdosta State University Police Department, Valdosta Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory and Georgia State Patrol.