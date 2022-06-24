VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — A Valdosta, Georgia, resident was sentenced to serve 105 months in prison for illegally possessing a gun, according to United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia.

Deontrey Demorria Crumpton, 25, was sentenced on June 21 after previously pleading guilty to his charge of illegally owning a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to the documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Crumpton was a part of the 1735 In Route Bloods criminal street gang, and was previously convicted of burglary in Lowndes County.

A search warrant was executed on Oct. 28, 2020 and Crumpton was found in his bedroom that was secured by push-button keypad. Crumpton was then found to be in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun and $13,860 dollars.

“Convicted felons will face the possibility of federal prosecution in the Middle District of Georgia when they are caught in illegal possession of a firearm.” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary

Crumpton will face three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.