AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man was arrested for allegedly tickling, licking a 7-year-old boy’s feet at Augusta at Urban Air Adventure Park in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) tells NewsChannel 6 that 25-year-old Caurey Rollins was at Urban Air January 14th. They say he was inside a fenced in area where children were playing. Rollins allegedly approached a 7-year-old boy tickled the child’s feet, then asked him to remove his socks. The report goes on to say Rollins then licked both the boy’s feet.

The owners of the establishment said there were no video cameras in the area where the alleged assault took place.

Caurey Rollins is charged with Non-Aggravated Child Molestation.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 learned Rollins was employed with the Richmond County School System. The school district would not confirm in what capacity, however, and said that Rollins was no longer employed in the district.