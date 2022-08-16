The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested one Marion County man after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of three vehicles with fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), multiple firearms, and over $75,000 in U.S. currency.

Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested on Aug. 10 following the search warrant executed in Marion County.

Ramirez faces the following charges:

Operating a chop shop

Three counts of buying, selling, receiving, concealing, using, possessing, or disposing of motor vehicle or part thereof from which identification has been removed or altered

Theft by receiving stolen property – Automobile

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Ramirez is currently being held at the Marion County Jail.

On Aug. 3, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation requested GBI assistance involving multi-state chop shop operations.

ALEA, GBI, and the Columbus Police Department conducted an investigation that resulted in multiple search warrants being executed on Aug. 10, 2022. This search warrant was a part of the joint investigation.

Upon competition, this case will be prosecuted by the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.