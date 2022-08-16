BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested one Marion County man after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of three vehicles with fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), multiple firearms, and over $75,000 in U.S. currency.
Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested on Aug. 10 following the search warrant executed in Marion County.
Ramirez faces the following charges:
- Operating a chop shop
- Three counts of buying, selling, receiving, concealing, using, possessing, or disposing of motor vehicle or part thereof from which identification has been removed or altered
- Theft by receiving stolen property – Automobile
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Ramirez is currently being held at the Marion County Jail.
On Aug. 3, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation requested GBI assistance involving multi-state chop shop operations.
ALEA, GBI, and the Columbus Police Department conducted an investigation that resulted in multiple search warrants being executed on Aug. 10, 2022. This search warrant was a part of the joint investigation.
Upon competition, this case will be prosecuted by the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.