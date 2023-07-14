DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) — A Douglasville man was arrested on Wednesday in relation to his alleged actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, according to the Department of Justice.

Phillip Crawford, 47, faces felony charges of forcibly assaulting, resisting, or opposing law enforcement officers, and obstructing, impeding, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Crawford also faces misdemeanor charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and knowingly engaging in an act of violence in a restricted area or grounds.

The Department of Justice says video footage shows Crawford rallying fellow rioters to charge at an entrance where law enforcement was standing to prevent entry. Court documents state Crawford joined with others chanting “Pull them out!”

Once in front of law enforcement, officials say Crawford threw his body into the line while grabbing and punching at officers. According to the Department of Justice, Crawford attempted to pull one officer away from the police line after he’d lost his footing.

Crawford also threw a gas mask at an officer, the Department of Justice shared in a press release.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Field Office in Atlanta, Georgia, and Washington, D.C.

Since Jan. 6, 1,069 people have been arrested in relation to the breach. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.