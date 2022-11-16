AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — A Waynesboro, Georgia, man is awaiting sentencing after he admitted to coercing a child he met through a video game into producing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

Keyshawn Omar Cooper, 20, pled guilty to production of child pornography. Cooper now faces the possibility of up to 30 years in prison, followed by a minimum of five years supervised released and registration as a sex offender.

Cooper admits that around May 9, 2021, he used an internet app to persuade his Missouri victim into engaging in sexually explicit conduct to create “visual depictions” that were sent to Cooper.

When the child’s mother discovered this incident, she reported it to police in Grape Giardeau, Missouri. To identify and locate Cooper, police asked for FBI assistance.

Investigation showed that Cooper and the child met through a video game.

FBI Atlanta’s Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley says the agency has seen an increase in crimes of this nature.

“The FBI has unfortunately seen an increasing amount of sextortion crimes across the country over the past year and we want this plea to send a message that we make crimes targeting children a top priority,” said Special Agent in Charge Farley. “Let this be a reminder to parents and caregivers, people can pretend to be anyone online, and you need to remain vigilant with monitoring your child’s online activity and educating them about the risks of communicating with strangers.”

Cooper is also facing financial penalties and restitution relating to this case.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or submit tips online at https://report.cybertip.org/.

This case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the FBI.