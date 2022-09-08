SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) — A Georgia man faces the possibility of life in prison after he pled guilty to holding up four convenience stores in the span of a week, according to the the United States Department of Justice for the Southern District of Georgia.

Jacob Bragg, 20, of Savannah, pled guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Bragg has yet to be sentenced, although he faces the possibility of life imprisonment along with substantial financial penalties and restitution.

Court documents show that from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2021, Bragg and a co-conspirator threatened employees and brandished guns to rob three Garden City and Pooler convenience stores; one of which was targeted twice.

Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley says it’s fortunate no victims were hurt.

“Carrying weapons into peaceful places of business and terrifying hard-working citizens is something the FBI and our law enforcement partners will make every effort to prosecute and punish,” said Farley. “We are fortunate that no innocent victims were hurt as a result of Bragg’s selfish desire for wealth.”

Bragg also faces up to 5 years of supervised release upon completion of his sentence.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Savannah Police Department, the Pooler Police Department and the Garden City Police Department, and prosecuted for the United States by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.