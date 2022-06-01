BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRBL) — A Glynn County, Georgia man has pled guilty to Interstate Transmission of a Threat to Injure after making a bomb threat to an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) office in New York, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia David Estes.

Benjamin Stasko, 34, is currently awaiting sentencing. Stasko faces up to five years in federal prison, along with financial penalties, and up to three years of supervised release.

On July 6, 2020, Stasko posted a comment on a federal agency’s website that implied a pipe bomb had been placed in the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York, New York. Stasko intended this to be a threat to the IRS.

New York Police officers and Federal Protective Service officers with bomb sniffing dogs searched the building to find no explosives. Stasko was later located and arrested in St. Simons, Georgia.

U.S. Attorney Estes says that Stasko’s guilty plead will deliver justice.

“We will not tolerate threats of violence against public institutions, and will vigorously pursue anyone who would perpetrate such crimes,” said Estes. “Benjamin Stasko’s admission of guilt will deliver justice for his dangerous and ill-advised threat.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Treasury, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, the New York Police Department and the Brunswick Police Department.