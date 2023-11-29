MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced a central Georgia resident pled guilty to illegally owning an assault weapon after authorities found an AK-47-style pistol inside a residence following a shootout in front of the home.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office,30-year-old Jayvon Latrez Anthony from Jeffersonville, Georgia, pled guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a person under felony indictment on Tuesday.

As of now, Anthony faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison along with supervised release and a maximum $250,00 fine.

Based on court records, Anthony was armed with an AK-47-style pistol when he exchanged gunfire with Tre’Vonte Tharpe on July 22, 2022, on Shine Road in Jeffersonville.

Both Anthony and his mother were struck by bullets during the shootout. Officers recovered 17 rounds from Anthony’s assault pistol and one 9mm round fired by Tharpe.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Shine Road and found the AK-47-style pistol and firearm magazine belonging to Anthony under the kitchen sink.

The firearm was found covered in blood with a loaded magazine in it with a live round in the chamber. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Anthony has a criminal record including a previous felony conviction for aggravated assault in Bibb County, Georgia, Superior Court.