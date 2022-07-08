ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Bainbridge, Georgia, man is facing up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to The United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia.

James Currin, 44, was under investigation as of September 2019 for distribution of methamphetamine and illegal possession of various firearms. On April 1, 2020, Decatur County deputies learned that six stolen firearms were traded to Currin in exchange for meth.

According to court documents, a search warrant was executed on Currin’s home, and when deputies approached Currin, he proceeded to release a pit bull on the cops, then ran into the woods.

Upon searching Currin’s home, deputies found 23 long guns and three handguns, along with methamphetamine and 36 marijuana plants. The firearms recovered from his home were confirmed to be stolen, with some having obliterated or removed serial numbers.

Currin reportedly told investigators that he planned “to do a suicide by cop.” Currin was taken into custody on April 7.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary says that these efforts have made the county a safer place.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is working with our law enforcement partners across the District to identify and stop violent, repeat offenders who are trafficking firearms in our communities by holding them accountable at the federal level,” said Attorney Leary. “Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies safely apprehended this defendant, and their efforts have made Decatur County a safer place.”

Curin also faces a $250,000 fine, along with three years of supervised release upon completion of his sentence.

This case was investigated by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).