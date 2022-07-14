ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Lilburn, Georgia, man was sentenced to 19 years in prison for filing over 30 fraudulent income tax returns, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Marquet Mattox was initially convicted of wire fraud, false claims and theft of government funds on Aug. 18, 2021. Trial evidence showed that Mattox filed dozens of fraudulent tax returns in the names of around 12 different trusts.

On the returns, Mattox falsely reported in a way that entitled the trusts to refunds. In doing so, Mattox was able to claim around $165 million in refunds.

The IRS paid $5 million of these requested refunds.

Officials say that Mattox proceeded to use the funds for a new house, a luxury automobile and other personal expenses.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg says that Mattox’s significant prison sentence will make it clear to other fraudsters that they will be both identified and prosecuted.

“Marquet Mattox secured $5 million in fraudulent refunds by inundating the IRS with dozens of

false returns on behalf of phony trusts he owned and controlled,” said Acting Deputy Assistant

Attorney General Goldberg. “His significant prison sentence today makes clear that

fraudsters will be identified and prosecuted, no matter how persistent or complicated their

schemes.”

Along with serving this significant prison sentence, Mattox will be required to pay around $3.2 million in restitution, along with serving three years of supervised release.

IRS-Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Office of the Inspector General investigated this case.