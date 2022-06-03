ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — An Ashburn, Georgia man has been sentenced to 108 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of theft of a firearm from a licensed dealer, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Demetri Lott, 44, used the roof to break into a Cordele, Georgia, store on Nov. 12, 2020. Lott proceeded to steal 11 firearms.

On Jan. 2, 2021, Lott broke into another Cordele store. A rifle, trail cameras, scopes, and several boxes of ammunition were stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen about the stolen rifle. The office received another anonymous tip on Jan. 15 that helped law enforcement to find Lott.

Lott was found hiding inside the attic crawlspace of a Cordele residence. Once arrested, he proceeded to tell authorities that the guns had been sold and distributed.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary says that his office is focused on reducing gun violence.

“Our office is committed to prioritizing prosecutions of those responsible for the greatest gun violence in our communities, including those who illegally traffic in firearms,” said Leary. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our local, state and federal law enforcement partners are focused on reducing violent crime in our communities, and to use every available resource at our disposal to reduce gun violence.”

Lott will serve three years of supervised release upon the completion of his sentence.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and the Cordele Police Department investigated this case.