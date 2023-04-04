GEORGIA (WRBL) — A Moultrie, Georgia, man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a high-speed chase resulted in a crash and the seizure of various drugs, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

38-year-old Terry Allen Harris Jr., also known as “TJ,” pled guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents indicate on June 24, 2020, Harris led Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase. Deputies say they’d initially tried to pull Harris over for driving 19 miles over the posted speed limit.

Harris exited I-75 going over 100 miles-per-hour in a 45 mile-per-hour zone, while driving on the wrong side of the road, according to the attorney’s office. His vehicle eventually crashed into a birth bath and tree at a nearby residence.

Officers then found a Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol, 59 rounds of ammunition with three extra magazines, $11,821 in cash as well as seven bags of “suspected marijuana,” grinders, ledgers, a digital scale and both LSD and methamphetamine.

Harris has prior felonies, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A little over a month before this, Harris had been released from prison.

Upon completion of this sentence, Harris will serve eight years supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Mid-South Narcotics Task Force and GBI.