MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Valdosta, Georgia, man was sentenced to 78 months in prison on April 26 after previously pleading guilty to a count of possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

James Spencer Cochran, 50, will serve 15 years of supervised release upon completion of his over-six-year-long sentence. Cochran is also ordered to pay $4,500 in restitution to a victim.

In May 2018, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a complaint from a young woman who said one of her customers was taking cellphone photos of her at her place of work.

Law enforcement interviewed Cochran who consented to a search of his phone. On his phone, agents reported finding photos of the young woman, as well as fully-clothed photos of pre-pubescent females and girls under the age of 12.

Investigators say Cochran admitted that there were “some minors” and “a little nudity” on his personal computer. Cochran’s electronic devices were seized after he consented to a search.

Agents found 16 videos and 87 images of child sexual abuse material, primarily consisting of juveniles under the age of 12.

According to the Attorney’s Office, Cochran told law enforcement he would download, view and then delete the images before downloading more, since he knew it was illegal.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary offered his gratitude to the young woman who originally spoke up.

“A teenager reported that her privacy had been violated by a customer at her workplace; her call resulted in a child predator being held accountable for possessing child sexual abuse material of young children,” said Leary. “I want to thank this concerned citizen for speaking up, and I am grateful that the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI swiftly launched an investigation which held this predator accountable.”

Cochran will be required to register as a sex offender for life upon completion of his sentence.

This case was investigated by FBI and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)..