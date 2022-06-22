VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — A man from Tifton, Georgia, was sentenced to twelve and a half years in prison for his role in trafficking heroine from metro Atlanta to South Georgia.

Joshua Gannon Deanda, 24, previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin. He was sentenced to 150 months on June 21.

In October of 2020, DEA agents named Deanda as a carrier and distributer of various drugs. Agents monitored Deanda on Nov. 5, 2020, as he traveled from Atlanta to Tifton.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to pull Deanda over during his trip. Deanda briefly stopped, but drove away when deputies asked him to exit his vehicle.

Deputies eventually stopped Deanda’s vehicle, which collided with various objects. Deanda and a passenger ran, but were later arrested.

Agents found two stolen semiautomatic guns inside of Deanda’s vehicle. They also found a bag containing 267.4 grams of pure methamphetamine, a digital scale, packaging materials, a black tray and an extended capacity magazine in the area.

Along with this, agents found cell phones and various text messages supporting the notion that Deanda was drug trafficking.

Agents then searched Deanda’s home to find a block of 350.97 grams of heroin. More heroine and meth were found, as well as a handgun, a sawed-off shotgun and an SKS-type semi-automatic rifle with an obliterated serial number.

This case was investigated by the DEA and the Mid-South Narcotics Task Force (MSNTF), with assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.