MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Macon man will spend seven years behind bars after the Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia says he aggressively waved a gun at customers in a local Walmart.

On Aug, 17, 2021, Bibb County deputies responded to a call concerning a man brandishing a firearm at Walmart customers on Harrison Road. The Attorney’s Office says Selma Oliver-Smith, 45, was known by officers due to his criminal record, which includes convictions for burglary, theft by taking and second-degree criminal damage.

Oliver-Smith was later found in his hotel room where law enforcement also found two firearms hidden in a toilet bowl tank. The Attorney’s Office says one of those firearms was a Jennings Firearms Bryco .380, which looked identical to a gun in a photo provided by Walmart.

Oliver-Smith was convicted on a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on April 11. He’s now been sentenced to 84 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary shared his thoughts on the case.

“We are thankful that no shots were fired, and no one was hurt when Selma Oliver-Smith—a convicted felon—brandished a firearm inside a Macon store, terrifying customers and employees,” said Leary. “The penalty is steep for convicted felons who illegally carry guns.”

This case was investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).