GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia says a Colquitt County man is set to serve 85 months in prison on an illegal firearm possession charge.

Marion Wells, 48, of Norman Park, pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Sept. 19.

On Dec. 14, Wells was sentenced to about seven years behind bars followed by three years supervised release.

Court documents state back in February of 2021, Wells was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

Colquitt County deputies were tipped off to Well’s whereabouts and his firearm possession. The same day, deputies pulled Wells over in Moultrie, Georgia.

Deputies say a rifle with a night scope loaded with 21 rounds was visible in the back seat of the car. Authorities found 20 grams of meth along with a box of plastic bags, two glass smoking devices and a lighter, sixteen 9mm rounds and $3,390 in cash.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Wells has criminal history spanning about three decades, including felony drug charges, criminal attempt to commit a felony, eluding police officers and a battery – family violence.

This case was investigated by the FBI Gang Task Force and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Drug Enforcement Team.