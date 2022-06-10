GREENVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) — A Greenville Police officer was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after using a law enforcement database to search for information about his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend, according to GBI Deputy Director Natalie Ammons.

Rory Haynes, 54, was hired as an officer in August of 2019. According to the GBI, Haynes’ unlawfully used his in-car computer to search for information about people, including his ex-wife and his ex-girlfriend, around 45 times.

Haynes faces the following charges:

Computer invasion of privacy

One count of unauthorized request or disclosures of criminal history information

One count of violation of oath of office

Haynes has been booked into the Meriwether County Jail.

Anyone with information about this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department at (706) 672-4211, or the GBI Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888.