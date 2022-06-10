GREENVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) — A Greenville Police officer was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after using a law enforcement database to search for information about his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend, according to GBI Deputy Director Natalie Ammons.
Rory Haynes, 54, was hired as an officer in August of 2019. According to the GBI, Haynes’ unlawfully used his in-car computer to search for information about people, including his ex-wife and his ex-girlfriend, around 45 times.
Haynes faces the following charges:
- Computer invasion of privacy
- One count of unauthorized request or disclosures of criminal history information
- One count of violation of oath of office
Haynes has been booked into the Meriwether County Jail.
Anyone with information about this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department at (706) 672-4211, or the GBI Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888.