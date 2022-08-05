ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Albany, Georgia, residents pled guilty to conspiracy charges relating to various drugs found during a traffic stop, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia.

Matthew Bridges, 29; Terrance Battle, 41; and Quannesha Gatling all pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, with Gatling facing the additional charges of possession of methamphetamine & marijuana with intent to distribute.

Court documents say that investigators “conducted several controlled buys of methamphetamine and heroin from Bridges and co-defendant Battle” between Aug. and Oct. 2021.

On Oct. 30, GBI agents and Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped three vehicles driven by the co-defendants as they were returning from Atlanta.

Officials found around ten kilograms of methamphetamine and about three pounds of marijuana in the vehicle driven by Gatling.

Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals says that law enforcement will not tolerate activity of this kind.

“This case demonstrates for the citizens of Lee County and Southwest Georgia that law enforcement is working together to fight drug networks that are pushing the most addictive illegal substances into our communities. We will not tolerate this activity and we will hold them accountable for their crimes,” said Lee County Sheriff Rachals.

If convicted, each co-defendant faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a $10,000,000 fine.

This case was investigated by GBI with help from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and DEA.