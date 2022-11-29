TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three juveniles and two men were arrested in connection to the Talbotton, Georgia, shooting on Nov. 21, according to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Trecursion Favors and Markevious Warrior were arrested along with three juveniles.

The shooting originally happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street near Leonard’s Funeral Home.

There is no additional information at this time. WRBL News 3 will update this article with any new developments.