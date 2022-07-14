SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) — A Bryon, Georgia, woman and an operator of several tax businesses is facing up to 20 years in prison for allegedly obtaining $299,913 in coronavirus aid by altering documents, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

Gladys Harun, 43, is charged with one count of wire fraud. If convicted, Harun will be required to pay financial restitution, along with her prison sentence.

Harun is accused of using “false and altered supporting documentation” to make $299,913 in loan proceeds from a California lender through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Prior to Harun’s indictment, she was arrested on a criminal complaint and ordered to be detained. This defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty — Harun’s indictment means she is currently facing charges.

U.S. Attorney David Estes says that his office and law enforcement partners are holding those who commit fraud accountable.

“Congress appropriated nearly $650 billion to help small businesses struggling to survive during the pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “That amount of money rang the dinner bell for those who would exploit the system to feed their greed, and with our law enforcement partners we are holding them accountable.”

If Harun is convicted, she will also face up to three years of supervised release upon completion of her sentence.

This case is being investigated by the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Secret Service, and IRS Criminal Investigations, and prosecuted for the United States by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.